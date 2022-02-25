In Wisconsin’s fifteenth consecutive contest against a Big Ten foe, Amy Williams and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-7, 10-7 Big Ten) defeated Marisa Moseley’s Badgers (7-20, 4-13 Big Ten) 80-70 in Madison on Feb. 24.

Both groups played well early on, with a combined five ties and eleven lead changes in the opening frame. Sophomore Brooke Schramek accounted for ten of the Badgers’ first 18 points in the quarter, and despite managing a 58.3% clip from the floor as a team, Nebraska’s four offensive rebounds and perfect 6-6 effort from the charity stripe propelled Lincoln’s finest to a 19-18 advantage after one.

The back-and-forth play continued in the second, knotting it up another four times and exchanging leads at seven separate junctures. However, following over 15 minutes of offensive excellence, Wisconsin failed to scratch the scoresheet for the final 6:13 of the first half. Backed by contributions from three Cornhuskers, Nebraska scored 10 unanswered points and established a nine-point edge by halftime.

The University of Wisconsin fought throughout the third period, and Moseley’s team even out-rebounded Nebraska, 10-9, over a ten-minute stint. After countless alternating blows, Bella Cravens hit on a layup with 2:14 to spare, enough to extend the Cornhusker advantage to 13. Wisconsin responded with a 7-0 scoring run in under two minutes, but with six ticks remaining, Isabella Bourne ended the third with a 3-pointer.

The Badgers came out firing in the fourth, cutting the lead to five in just over a minute, but the Cornhuskers answered again with eight unanswered tallies. UW faced a 10-point deficit for most of the final stretch, and Nebraska ended the match with four free throws.

Sophomore Brooke Schramek scored a team-leading 20 points, snared three rebounds and denied two shot attempts. In her typical 40 minutes of action, point guard Katie Nelson logged 14 points, snagged two loose balls and dished out ten assists for UW. Junior Julie Pospíšilová added 15 points and five assists on seven made field goals, and her teammate, Halle Douglass, canned four attempts and snagged three loose balls in 39 minutes on the hardwood.

For Nebraska, sophomore Jaz Shelley executed on four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, corralled five boards and distributed three assists. Freshman Alexis Markowski paired a game-high nine rebounds with four field goals, and forward Isabelle Bourne earned 14 points of her own.

Looking ahead, the Badgers travel to West Lafayette for their final regular season matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers on Feb. 27.