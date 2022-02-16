The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers (23-4-4, 18-4-3) swept the Minnesota State Mavericks (12-17-1, 8-17-1 WCHA) who traveled to Madison this past weekend.

The Badgers haven’t looked their best of late, going 3-3-1 over their last 7 games. Those losses were mostly to tough opponents to beat — including two losses to No. 1 Minnesota and one loss to No. 5 Minnesota Duluth. With the unranked Mavericks coming into town, the Badgers looked to bounce back.

And bounce back they did. The Badgers took game one by a score of 5-2. Wisconsin was led by multi-point performances from Daryl Watts, Casey O’Brien and Nicole LaMantia. This was the beginning of an absolutely incredible weekend for Badger legend Watts, who ended the weekend with four goals and five assists.

MSU got on the board early, thanks to a goal from Brittyn Fleming just 30 seconds into the game. But Wisconsin answered quickly, as LaMantia scored the equalizer two minutes later.

Later in the period, Watts got her first goal of many as she helped the Badgers take a 2-1 lead. But yet again there was an answer from the Mavericks’ Kelsey King who tied the game four minutes later. The period ended with the teams tied at two.

The rest of the game belonged to a combination of Watts and Kennedy Blair. Blair didn’t allow a goal for the rest of the game despite facing twenty shots while Watts got another goal and two assists.

After the game, head coach Mark Johnson was asked about Watts’ performance. “She probably could’ve had two or three more tonight,” Johnson said. A quote like that from an all-time coach like Johnson just speaks to how lethal a player like Watts is.

Game two was more of the same for the third-ranked squad out of Madison. Both teams were scoreless in the first period, but the second period was where the scoring erupted.

Makenna Webster started a flurry of scoring for Wisconsin less than a minute into the second. Two minutes later, Watts got her third goal of the weekend, and two minutes and twenty seconds after that, Delaney Drake got on the board. Just halfway through the period, the Badgers were up 3-0.

MSU started to answer back, however, as they netted two goals in a row from Brittyn Fleming and King. But just to make sure that the team didn’t go into the intermission with a bad taste in their mouth, Casey O’Brien netted her 24th goal of the season, who is second in the nation behind Daryl Watts.

The Badgers kept the momentum rolling in the third as Drake, Grace Shirley and Daryl Watts all put pucks in the back of the net. The last goal by Watts is a must watch if you haven’t seen it already (it’s one of the best goals I’ve seen in a long time). At the end of the day, Wisconsin took game two by a score of 7-2. Unsurprisingly, Watts took home WCHA’s forward of the week award and is seriously making her case for the Patty Kazmaier award.

The Badgers will finish the season in Columbus next weekend as they take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.