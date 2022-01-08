In the University of Wisconsin’s first of 15 consecutive matches against a conference opponent to conclude the season, Teri Moren and the Indiana Hoosiers (12-2, 4-0 Big Ten) defeated Marisa Moseley’s Badgers (3-10, 0-3 Big Ten) 76-53 on Jan. 5.

The Badgers struggled generating offense early on, scoring 12 points off 4-13 efficiency from the floor. Fortunately, Indiana University only managed 17 points through the opening period of regulation, and the Hoosiers even trailed 10-5 with five minutes to spare in the first. With help from Ali Patberg and Grace Berger, the sixth-ranked Hoosiers snapped back with a 12-2 scoring run to close the quarter.

Indiana dominated the second quarter, hitting 8-14 shots and closing the first half with eight unanswered points. The Badgers chipped in nine total points on 25% shooting in the second. Despite the aggressiveness of star guard Sydney Hilliard, UW reached the foul line just twice through the first 20 minutes of regulation.

The Hoosier advantage ballooned to 15 by halftime, and it’s safe to say IU didn’t look back. At intermission, Ali Patberg led Indiana with 12 points and her teammates Grace Berger and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary combined for 13 points in the first half.

IU kicked off the second half with a 10-2 run in the first 3:14 minutes of action. Though Wisconsin secured 21 points on 50% shooting following intermission, the Hoosiers’ edge remained at 15 heading into the closing period.

UW did not score within the first 3:26 of the final stretch. With two minutes to go, Indiana increased its advantage to 27 with a Kiandra Browne layup. The Hoosiers went 7-16 shooting from the floor and 3-6 from behind-the-arc during the fourth, ending the contest with a 23-point lead.

Indiana’s starting group proved too much for the Badgers, as they combined for 67 points — 88% of the overall IU attack — as well as a 43.8% clip from three and 48% efficiency from the floor.

The Hoosiers earned 34 points in the paint, eight second chance tallies and nine scores off turnovers. Moren’s squad also snagged 36 boards — 11 more than UW — and accounted for a respectable 13 giveaways. On 48.3% shooting from the floor and 42.1% from downtown, Indiana led for over three quarters of the bout.

UW guard Julie Pospíšilová executed on a team-leading six looks for 15 total points, grabbed four boards and dished out four assists. In her 35 minutes of action, junior Sydney Hilliard added 10 tallies, four assists and three swipes off of an uncharacteristic 41.7% mark from the floor. Sophomore Brooke Schramek racked up seven points, pulled down six rebounds and registered a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe over 31 minutes.

For IU, Mackenzie Holmes, a 2021 All-Big Ten First Team member, punched in six field goals for 16 points and snared eight rebounds in only 25 minutes on the hardwood. Guard Ali Patberg dropped a game-high of 18 points and handed out three assists with a stout 80% clip from outside. Grace Berger flirted with a triple-double, managing nine points, eight rebounds, and an impressive eleven assists in her 36 minutes of action.

Looking ahead, the Badgers face off next against the Fighting Illini on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Champaign.