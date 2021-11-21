In a contest featuring eight ties and 11 lead changes, Andrea Gorski’s Bradley squad outlasted Marisa Moseley’s Wisconsin Badgers, defeating the University of Wisconsin 64-57 in Peoria, Illinois on Nov. 19.

UW managed a seven-point lead early in the first half, but the Braves countered with a 12-2 run that extended into the following period of play. The score teeter-tottered until the halfway through the fourth quarter, where Wisconsin was plagued by foul trouble. Fifth-year guard Gabi Haack led the way down the stretch for Bradley, notching a game-high 24 points — 10 of those coming from the charity stripe with four three-pointers and eight rebounds.

The Badger’s Julie Pospíšilová, who tallied 5.5 points and 2.5 assists over two games for the Czech Republic National Team, made her official 2021-22 debut Friday night after missing the first two bouts of the young season. The junior guard certainly made her presence known — taking a team-high 22 shots, snatching eight rebounds and dishing six assists.

The Badgers’ starting five received 16 personal fouls combined, and though Moseley’s team outscored the Missouri Valley Conference juggernaut 38-14 in the paint, Haack’s 14 points in the fourth quarter and exceptional free-throw shooting proved to be too much for Wisconsin to overcome.

Neither team shot exceptionally well from the floor, with Wisconsin shooting 35.3% and Bradley recording a 34.5% clip from the field. But Gorski’s team reached the line 21 more times than Wisconsin, executing on 17 of their 28 attempts from the charity stripe.

Haack’s teammates contributed as well, with sophomore forward Isis Fitch dropping nine crucial points for the Braves. Freshman guard Caroline Waite notched nine tallies off three looks from behind-the arc and junior forward Sierra Morrow reeled in a game-leading 10 rebounds.

Across the hardwood, Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilliard accounted for 19 points, 7 rebounds and two steals. Guard Katie Nelson logged six dimes over 39 minutes of playing time and forward Sara Stapleton snatched three loose balls alongside her four field goals. Pospíšilová chalked up 17 of her own points, but the lack of success from deep and overall inefficiency from the field continues to restrict UW on the offensive end.

In order to avoid another last place finish in the Big Ten, Wisconsin will need more firepower from the bench unit, particularly Alex Luehring. The talented two-way player exhibited her skill set during the exhibition bout against UW-Oshkosh, swatting away four shot attempts and hitting two threes. If the Badgers can rely on this version of Luehring, high-volume scorers like Hilliard and Pospíšilová might feel less pressure to create each possession.

Yet following a square off against another conference opponent, UW finds itself in a 1-2 hole to start the 2021-22 campaign. The Badgers will host Chicago State on Nov. 22 and travel to Milwaukee for a Nov. 24 match versus the Golden Gophers.