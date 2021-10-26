In 1977, the Wisconsin Men’s Hockey team made their way to Olympia Stadium in Detroit to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship game.

The game was tight throughout and saw the Badgers take a 6–5 victory in overtime. Mark Johnson scored two goals in that game and hoisted the National Championship trophy with his father, the head coach.

Johnson continued to have a legendary career both on the ice and behind the bench for the next 44 years.

Before he even played in an NHL game, Johnson was a vital part of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team. He scored two goals in the iconic semifinal game to help lead the U.S. over the Soviet Union.

After winning the gold medal, he was later named team MVP.

Only one month later, Johnson made his NHL debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He would go on to play in the league for 11 years and five different teams. He was named to the 1984 all-star game and was the captain of the Hartford Whalers for three seasons.

After a playing career that saw him enter the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, he moved on to the most successful part of his career. In 2002, Johnson was named the head coach of the Wisconsin Women’s Hockey program.

What came next is nothing short of a legendary tenure as head coach of the program.

Johnson has never had a losing season as a head coach, giving him a career 79.6% winning percentage. He led the Badgers to nine national championship games and won six of them.

Johnson has won four Coach of the Year awards in the process and coached the 2010 women’s Olympic team to a silver medal.

The list of accomplishments goes on for a while when it comes to Mark Johnson. But continuing his familial legacy is one of the most important aspects of his career.

Johnson’s father, “Badger Bob” Johnson, was one of the most successful coaches in Wisconsin Men’s hockey history. Now, Johnson’s children are all continuing the family legacy. Johnson’s son and daughter both played for The Badger’s hockey programs, and his son Chris was an assistant coach at Augsburg University.

This season, the Badgers Women’s Hockey team is looking to defend their National Championship from last season.

They’re off to an 8–0 start and currently hold the No. 1 spot in the U.S. College Hockey Organization’s rankings. Johnson looks to continue his historic career and undefeated season this weekend when the Badgers take on Ohio State at La Bahn Arena in Madison.