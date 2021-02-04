Russell Wilson is 83-for-111 this season for a 74.8 completion percentage. Wilson has thrown for 1,391 yards and has picked up a net total of 172 on the ground this season.

Super Bowl LV is set to be this Sunday featuring Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against ageless wonder Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

Unfortunately, due to Buccaneer Jack Cichy’s injury, no former Badgers will play in the Super Bowl this year. But despite this, many former Wisconsin standouts enjoyed impressive 2020-21 campaigns. Today, we highlighted five of the most impressive Wisconsin alumni during the 2020-21 NFL season.

Russell Wilson:

Wilson had a remarkable year despite the Seattle Seahawks’ disappointing finish with a first-round playoff loss to division rival Los Angeles Rams. Wilson led Seattle to a 12-4 record and threw for 4,219 yards and 40 touchdowns, finishing second in the league for passing touchdowns. Wilson was in the conversation for the league’s Most Valuable Player for much of the year, but unfortunately, all-time great performances from Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes took Wilson out of the MVP conversation.

T.J. Watt:

Watt dominated this year, growing out of his older brother J.J.’s shadow. Watt helped lead a top-ranked Steelers defense to a 12-4 record and led the league with 15 sacks. Watt’s play earned him Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors this season and made him the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year, following in the footsteps of J.J., who has already won the award three times.

Football: Badgers DC Jim Leonhard interviews with PackersLongtime Badger Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard may be stepping away from the team — he will soon be interviewing with Read…

Jonathan Taylor:

Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor continued his dominance from college to the NFL. Taylor was the focal point of a Colts offense, a team that won 11 games and made the playoffs. Despite only being a rookie, Taylor finished eighth in the league in rushing attempts, third in yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns. Taylor finished this phenomenal regular season with 204 yards on the ground in Week 17. The future looks very bright for this Badgers alum.

Ryan Ramczyk:

Ramczyk, the New Orleans Saints offensive tackle had a great year, anchoring a line that ranked eighth in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. His play on the line helped the Saints to a 12-4 record and running back Alvin Kamara to have an All-Pro season. Ramczyk’s play earned him second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Andrew Van Ginkel:

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 season but has worked his way to become a starter and a key contributor in Miami’s surprisingly strong defense this season. Van Ginkel got better as the season went on, starting in each of Miami’s last six games and logging 17 tackles. Van Ginkel also recorded three sacks during Miami’s final two games.