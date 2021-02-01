In the first game played between the two this season, the Michigan State University Spartans (6-10-2, 5-10-1-0-2-1 Big Ten) came out flat and got burned by the scorching hot No.11 University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (11-7-0, 9-5-0-0-1-0), en route to 6–0 shutout.

Goalie Robbie Beydoun notched his second shutout as a Badger, stopping all 19 shots he faced.

Barely a minute into the first, winger Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal, setting the pace for the game while also extending his point streak to nine games. Minutes later, Cole’s younger brother Brock Caufield scored, extending the Badgers’ lead to two, marking the sixth time this season that the two Caufield brothers scored in the same game.

The Badgers added on two more goals in the second period while holding the Spartans to only three shots on goal.

The Badgers outshot the Spartans 50–19 in the game, dominating offensively from start to finish. The Badgers got way more pucks on net, giving themselves more chances, while the Spartans got shut down offensively and had no answer for the Badgers’ attack.

For Michigan State to beat the Badgers the following night, they would have to slow Cole Caufield and the Badgers’ attack down.

The entire first period was scoreless, thanks to the Spartans’ correction and emphasis on the defensive end.

At the very end of the half, Ryder Donovan received a game misconduct penalty, which is a major offense. The Badgers managed to kill off the five-minute penalty and remained unscathed into the second period.

After killing off the penalty, the Badgers shifted gears with seven minutes left in the period. Linus Weissbach scored on an assist from Cole Caufield, extending his points streak to 10 games.

It was much later when the Spartans answered back, scoring their first goal against the Badgers in over 100 minutes of play.

Caufield added on two more goals and an assist, extending his goal streak to five games (seven goals) and capping his first career four-point night en route to a 4–1 series sweeping win.

The Badgers are off to Minnesota to play the Golden Gophers in a border battle. The last time the Badgers played Minnesota, Wisconsin split the series, breaking Minnesota’s undefeated record.

Both games are set for 7 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, or you can listen on the Badger Sports Network.