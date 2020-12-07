Wednesday’s contest between the No. 13 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (3-1) and the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (4-0) has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Cardinals’ program.

Wisconsin was scheduled to take on Louisville Wednesday at the Kohl Center as a part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. While nothing has become official yet, both teams have said that they are working toward rescheduling the game.

In response to this cancellation, UW has announced that they will instead welcome Rhode Island (3-1) to the Kohl Center Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT.

The Badgers were aware that the Louisville game was at risk after the Cardinals were forced to cancel their game last Friday against the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. More likely than not, UW had this game against Rhode Island lined up as a backup if the Louisville game was indeed canceled.

While this is the first cancellation of the season for Wisconsin, do not expect it to be the last. Head Coach Greg Gard, Athletic Director Barry Alvarez and the entire Rhode Island program deserve a lot of credit for the swiftness of the rescheduling and the willingness to take on a big non-conference test for both teams.

As of right now, the Badgers have not had any game-impacting COVID-19 issues within the program, and their next game against Northern Iowa is still on as scheduled.