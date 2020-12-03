The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (3-0) looks to continue their winning ways with a trip down I-94 where they are set to take on their in-state rivals, The Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1). The game will likely be a headliner for a fairly weak slate in college basketball on Friday night.

The Badgers are currently undefeated, ranked no. 4 in the nation and looking the part. The three straight wins to start the 2020 season puts the Badger current winning streak at 11 consecutive games dating back to last season. In their last outing, the Badgers dismantled the Green Bay Pheonix, winning the game by 40 points.

Wisconsin is currently boosting an average margin of victory of +28 points, while also holding their opponents to just 45.6 points per game. Scoring might become a problem for the Golden Eagles against the Badgers, especially with the departure of their leading scorer from a season ago in Markus Howard.

This year, the Golden Eagles are led by their Senior Guard, Koby McEwen, who is pouring in 15.7 points per game while shooting the ball 41.9% from the field. Despite strong numbers, McEwen’s 21 points in the game this week against Oklahoma State (3- 0) were not enough to secure a victory.

The Golden Eagles shot the ball just 33.9% from the field on 59 attempts, and only 27.6% from the three-point line on 29 attempts. In addition to the poor shooting, Marquette turned the ball over 24 times resulting in an eight-point loss. Oklahoma State was arguably Marquette’s best opponent they have faced off with this young season.

Their next toughest being the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-3), an opponent both the Badgers and Golden Eagles have seen this season. Marquette did end up beating the Panthers by 25 points, which was more than the Badgers ten-point victory over them. The Panthers, however, squared off against Marquette with limited rest just two days after taking on the Badgers.

Sophomore guard, and hopeful star, D.J. Carton has yet to step up and make an impact for the Golden Eagles this year. Carton transferred from Ohio State to Marquette after last season, but he has yet to find a rhythm with his new team. Carton has shot the ball less than 30% from the field in two of his three games this season.

While struggling on offense, he has still found ways to impact the game while on the court. Carton has made himself a defensive presence with two steals per game and one block per game.

Wisconsin looks to stay undefeated and extend their winning streak to 12 games. Tip-off between the Badgers and Golden Eagles is set for 6 p.m. sharp from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.