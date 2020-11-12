Team MVP: Cole Caufield

It is hard to imagine someone on this team will have a better season than Caufield. Barring injury, he is one of the best amateur players in the entire world. He will have to put the Badgers on his back and prove why he deserves all of the recognition and hype. Caufield has serious Hobey Baker Award potential. Caufield has the potential to be not just the best player on Wisconsin, but the best player in the entire Big Ten.

Highest Scorer: Cole Caufield

Again, you can make the argument that Cole Caufield is the best player in the country from an offensive perspective. While two points per game might seem like a lot, it’s a realistic expectation for Caufield. A 50 point season in just 28 regular season games is a feasible goal. Expect him to be Wisconsin’s highest scorer by a wide margin.

Best Defenseman: Ty Emberson

I think that Emberson is the safe choice during the pre-season, but I also expect Tyler Inamoto to compete for this title. Emberson is one of the best true defenseman in the conference, and Inamoto beside him could be a solid top pairing for the Badgers. While most of the Badgers’ defense is potentially spotty, the top pairing should not be an issue.

Best Freshmen: Mathieu De St. Phalle

De St. Phalle is going to be a really good player at Wisconsin. He is the reigning leading scorer from the United States Hockey League. That is no small accomplishment. While I expect him to have the biggest impact early on, keep an eye on Sam Stange. The Detroit Red Wings’ draft pick is another guy with a big future in Madison. While I think it may take a few weeks for him to get significant ice time, by the end of the year, Sam Stange will contribute on the offensive end.

Most Improved: Owen Lindmark

Lindmark’s 17 points as a freshman ranked him ninth on the team. The Florida Panthers’ prospect is due for a big season in Madison. He will certainly see a significant increase in minutes during his sophomore year, and will hopefully show us all the reasons why he was drafted. Last year, Lindmark showed some flashes of excellence, and this year, with increased minutes, these flashes will hopefully be more frequent. Expect a big year from Owen Lindmark.