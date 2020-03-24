With the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s season coming to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus, Badger fans have seen the last of senior sharpshooter Brevin Pritzl.

Appearing in 122 games across four-plus seasons, Pritzl was a consistent contributor for the Badgers. A career 36.6% shooter from the 3-point line, Pritzl was a dependable marksman for Wisconsin and also proved to be a lockdown defender.

This past year, Pritzl enjoyed his best season as a Badger, averaging 27.1 minutes per game and averaging 8.0 points per game. Pritzl was a reliable clutch player for Wisconsin and stepped up in a lot of big moments.

During Wisconsin’s incredible eight-game winning streak, Pritzl averaged 10.25 points per game, scoring in double figures in four of Wisconsin’s final eight games. As a salute to Pritzl’s solid career, Pritzl’s biggest moments from the 2019-20 season are highlighted below.

Men’s Basketball: Hot takes, bold predictions about near future of Big TenCOACH OF THE YEAR: Head Coach Greg Gard is the clear pick. Perhaps I’m biased, but Gard has done a Read…

Nov. 17: Beating down the rival

Coming off a season-opening loss two weeks earlier to No. 20 St. Mary’s, Wisconsin faced a major test at home against in-state rival Marquette and All-Big East guard Markus Howard. For the Badgers, Pritzl led the way in their 77–61 statement win, posting a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Pritzl was nearly perfect from 3-point range, shooting 3-for-4 from deep. Without Pritzl’s play against Marquette, Wisconsin wouldn’t have notched their first of seven Quadrant 1 wins on the season.

Dec. 28: Roaring on Rocky Top

When Wisconsin traveled to Knoxville for a non-conference matchup against Tennessee, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Badgers’ season. Wisconsin stood at 6-5, with disappointing losses to the likes of New Mexico and Richmond. In need of senior leadership, Pritzl provided a major spark off the bench, scoring 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Pritzl also set the tone on the defensive end, recording three steals. Pritzl’s performance put the Badgers back on track before facing a slate of Big Ten opponents.

Men’s Basketball: Badgers stage comeback to beat Indiana, win share of Big Ten regular season titleThe University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular Read…

Jan. 3: Burying the Buckeyes

After splitting their first two conference games, Wisconsin faced a massive road test in Columbus against No. 5 The Ohio State University. After an elbow jump shot from Nate Reuvers, the Badgers held a narrow 52–51 lead and regained possession off a miss on OSU’s ensuing possession. With 1:10 to go, Pritzl created separation on an inbounds play and curled off a screen to the corner. After a perfect pass from junior guard D’Mitrik Trice, Pritzl set his feet and nailed a clutch corner three that sealed a monumental road win for Wisconsin. Behind Pritzl’s clutch shot, the Badgers were put back into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

March 1: Big shot Brevin

Scrambling to avoid an upset to border-rival Minnesota and stay in contention for the Big Ten regular-season title, Wisconsin trailed 66–64 with just over a minute left to play. After a Brad Davison miss, junior Aleem Ford batted the ball out to Trice who found Pritzl wide open in the corner for a spot-up 3-point jump shot. Again, Pritzl calmly set his feet and buried the game-winning three to extend Wisconsin’s winning streak to six games. Without Pritzl’s clutch shot, the Badgers wouldn’t have held a share of their first Big Ten title since the 2014-15 season.

Over the past four years, Pritzl was an intricate piece to the Badgers’ success. Whether it has been knocking down clutch 3-pointers, coming up with key defensive stops or making the fundamental play, Pritzl’s team-first mentality has helped Wisconsin make two NCAA Tournament appearances throughout his career, and well on his way to a third appearance this season.

It is a shame Pritzl was robbed of his final NCAA Tournament experience, but his hard work and leadership have laid a foundation for future Badgers to come.