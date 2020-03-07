The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title with a win on the road against Indiana (19-12, 9-11) Saturday afternoon. The Badgers have now strung together eight consecutive wins, putting them at the top of the conference standings with just one day of games left before the Big Ten Tournament begins March 11.

While Wisconsin’s regular season is over, Maryland and Michigan State will play their final games of the season Sunday to try and join the Badgers as co-Big Ten Champions.

The Badgers were once 6-6 in conference play and considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament, but they rose from the middle of the Big Ten standings through the month of February and into March. Now ranked No. 24 in the nation, Wisconsin is almost certain to enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

In a season that showed the true strength of Big Ten teams at home, Wisconsin managed to pick up a win in the brutal environment of Assembly Hall.

The Badgers battled back from a nine-point deficit and took a late lead at 54–51 on a Brad Davison 3-pointer off an assist from Micah Potter — his first and only assist of the game — with 4:05 left to play. Potter also added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Davison finished the game with 11 points, including a 3-for-5 performance from 3-point land.

The Badgers finished the year 6-6 on the road, the second-best winning percentage on the road among Big Ten teams. Wisconsin acquired signature wins on the road against No. 5 Ohio State, No. 20 Penn State, No. 19 Michigan, and Indiana, who was hoping to boost their resume before the Big Ten Tournament.

If that is not impressive enough, Wisconsin is also 15-1 at home this season with their only loss coming to the Illinois Fighting Illini by just one point.

The Badgers will now get to enjoy being regular-season conference champions, but they must stay focused with their first game in the Big Ten Tournament coming Friday.

Wisconsin has already secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament, so whatever they can accomplish in Indianapolis will determine their seed in the Big Dance.