The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten) secured a must-win road victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-18, 2-12) last Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Badgers are now 4-6 in true road games in a season where the Badgers have mostly found success at home. This is ultimately good news for the Badgers as they will play four of their final six regular season contests at the Kohl Center.

On Saturday afternoon, Brad Davison broke free from a two-game rut that followed his one-game suspension. Not only did Davison get back on track, but he bounced back in a huge way by lighting it up from outside the arc — pouring in 30 points while converting eight of his 11 three-point attempts. Davison only managed to score four points in each of his last two games, and only converted on two total field goal attempts.

Davison finished the day with five rebounds and four assists, while shooting 65% from the field and 73% from beyond the arc — not a bad day for the Minnesota native.

D’Mitrik Trice also found his stroke in the game against Nebraska. Like Davison, Trice let it rain from three-point land throughout the contest. Trice converted five of his six three-point attempts, good for a shooting average of 83.3% from beyond the arc. Trice and Davidson combined for 13 of 17 from beyond the arc — a combined shooting average of 76% between the guard tandem.

Next up for the Badgers is the Purdue Boilermakers (14-12, 7-8). The Badgers will welcome the Boilermakers to the Kohl Center Tuesday night as part of ESPN’s Super Tuesday.

Wisconsin has not forgotten about their last outing against Purdue and their trip down to Mackey arena, where they struggled immensely to score the basketball. In that game, the Badgers were only able to score 15 points by halftime and 51 points in the game due to Purdue’s smothering defense.

In that game Purdue did an impressive job of shutting down the Badgers star-players. Kobe King was shut out in the game, while also being limited to just five field goal attempts. Davison finished with just two points on his five field goal attempts. Arguably, Wisconsin’s best player that night was Micah Potter, who finished with 11 points despite only playing 14 minutes in the game.

The Badgers will be looking for a different result this time around as they now have the Kohl Center on their side, a venue in which Wisconsin is 11-1 this season.

Wisconsin is sitting in a tie for sixth place in the Big Ten with the Illinois Fighting Illini. They are only three games back on the first place Maryland Terrapins while entering the final six game stretch left to play in the season.

Tip-off from the Kohl Center is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN, or you can listen live with the Badger Sports Network.