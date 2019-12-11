The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) is back on the road, headed to the East Coast for a conference clash with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 0-1).

The Scarlet Knights have not done much to impress thus far in the season, but nonetheless they still stand with a record of 6-3. Their three losses have come at the hands of St. Bonaventure, the University of Pittsburgh and No. 11 Michigan State. Despite some struggle this season, Rutgers still has a notable win against Stephen F. Austin, the team that took down Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium earlier in the season.

Wisconsin is fresh off a big win against the Indiana Hoosiers this past weekend. The Badgers snapped their three-game losing skid with a statement win against the red-hot Hoosiers. Behind Kobe King’s 24 points, the Badgers handed Indiana their first loss of the season.

The Badgers are now 5-0 at the Kohl Center this year but are still in search of their first win away from home. In their last trip to the East Coast, the Badgers struggled immensely scoring the ball. In the Legends Classic just before Thanksgiving, the Badgers attempted 49 three-pointers and only converted on seven of those attempts.

The narrative has been anything but consistent in the beginning of the season for the Badgers. The team started 4-1 with a big win over in-state rival Marquette and a close two-point loss in overtime to Saint Mary’s. The Badgers then lost three straight before exploding for 84 points in their win against Indiana.

Wisconsin is scoring an emphatic 79.4 points per game at the Kohl Center this season, but once they leave the Kohl Center, they are only scoring 54.75 points per game. That is a huge 24.65 point per game difference when playing at home compared to on the road.

If the Badgers want to make any type of run or even compete in the Big Ten this year, they are going to have to get comfortable shooting on the road. Tonight will be a great challenge for the Badgers as they look to improve their performance on the road. Rutgers is 6-0 at home and is holding opponents to just 63 points per–game.

The Badgers and the Scarlet Knights will hit the hardwood at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. You can watch the action on the Big Ten Network or listen live with the Badger Radio Network.