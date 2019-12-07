While all of Madison was focused on the Big Ten’s football championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) got an important 84–64 win against a previously undefeated Indiana Hoosier squad (8-1, 0-1).

After three straight losses to Richmond, New Mexico and NC State, it was a crucial game for Greg Gard’s team to regain some respect in the Big Ten. While this was an inspiring win against an Indiana team off to a hot start, the Badgers have yet to show this level of play outside the Kohl Center.

The Badgers were hot from deep to get started, going three-for-four to get going early. It helped spark a massive 14–0 run, leading to a 19–4 lead seven minutes after tip.

Halfway through the first half, big buckets from Kobe King and Nathan Reuvers pushed the lead out to 28–14. King had a loud 17 at the break, including some pretty jumpers and a big two-handed slam.

It was the redshirt sophomore’s best half of basketball of his college career and just one-point shy of his career-high set earlier this year against Eastern Illinois. Reuvers pitched in 11 points in the half.

As the half wore on, Wisconsin took more and more control over the scoreboard. The offense flowed beautifully and earned the Badgers an open look on nearly every possession.

Wide-open threes from Aleem Ford and Brevin Pritzl stretched the lead to 20 with a few minutes to go, and the Badgers went into the half up 47–27. The team shot 6-for-13 from three-point land and 20-for-32 from the field.

Wisconsin came out just as hot in the second. They dominated almost every facet of the game, worked the offense thoroughly and hit shots. Five straight points from Reuvers, followed by a Pritzl deep ball had the Badgers up 28 with 15 minutes to go, all but guaranteeing a win for Wisconsin.

Indiana simply couldn’t get anything done on either end. Without one elite scorer, they couldn’t outmaneuver UW’s strong rotational defense and quick closeouts.

Aljami Durham dropped 17, while Justin Smith and Devonte Green scored 10 points each, but the Hoosiers were held to 21-for-50 from the field and turned the ball over 12 times.

On the flip side, Indiana’s defense only forced four takeaways and allowed the Badgers to get open looks inside all evening.

Wisconsin gave in a little bit as the starters slowly faded out of the lineup, but their big first half kept the lead hovering right around 20 for the entirety of the second half, and the score read 84–64 Badgers at the final buzzer.

King finished with a career-high 24 points and added three rebounds and an assist to go with it. It was arguably his best game as a Badger, and his aggressive mindset paired with his silky-smooth jumper showed why he might be the best player on this year’s team.

Reuvers finished with 20 points and Ford added 13 on three deep balls. Ford also raked in five rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice had a great game on the defensive end and poured in eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

To round out the scoring, Pritzl had nine, Tyler Wahl scored six and Brad Davison and Michael Ballard each got a bucket.

It was Wisconsin’s 17th-straight victory against Indiana in the Kohl Center, and they’ll travel to New Jersey next Wednesday to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.