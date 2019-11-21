The Wisconsin Badgers are mere hours away from their final Camp Randall showdown in 2019 against Purdue.

Taking down the unranked Boilermakers before the fight for Paul Bunyan’s Axe couldn’t be more essential. The Badgers’ offense will have to keep doing what they do best, getting first

downs and moving the chains, in order to end their final game at home on a good note.

Going into Minneapolis after a victory at home could give the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers just the confidence they need to put No. 11 Minnesota at 9-2.

Breaking down the offensive statistics for these two teams, Wisconsin mainly stacks up on the running game. The Badgers nearly double the Boilermakers in rushing first downs with

Wisconsin at 125 and Purdue at 52.

However, the passing game is a different story. Junior

starting quarterback Jack Coan only has about 200 yards on Purdue freshman starting quarterback Jack Plummer, and the Boilermakers have 10 more passing first downs than the Badgers this season.

While Purdue only dominates in the passing game, Wisconsin will most likely do what it does best in the Midwest: run the ball, get first downs and drive down the field.

The Badgers double the Boilermakers in both rushing yards and rushing first downs. The Boilermakers as a team have barely half as many yards as Badger running back Jonathan Taylor alone.

The chances that the Wisconsin defense will even slightly allow Purdue to try and change that are slim to none.

As Badger fans know all too well, no game can ever be classified as an “easy win.” The moment Wisconsin lets their guard down, the Badgers immediately become susceptible to choke.

Nobody can ignore what happened with Illinois earlier in the season, and losing to this team will surely cost much more.

At this point in the season, Wisconsin has the opportunity to clinch the Big Ten West, where they would most likely

face No. 2 The Ohio State University in Indianapolis for the chance to be Big Ten Champions.

However, the Badgers’ road to the Big Ten Championship depends on defeating Minnesota on the road in their final regular game of the season and reclaiming Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

But first, Wisconsin must earn a win in the final matchup at Camp Randall for the season. Wisconsin will face Purdue Saturday at 3 p.m.