The University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s basketball team (3-1) will be back in action on Thursday night when they take on their in-state rival, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (1-2).

The Badgers are coming off a dominant win against their in-state rival Marquette University — effectively improving to 3-1 in the season. Senior guard Brevin Pritzl shone in the Badgers’ previous outing against Marquette by putting up 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Pritzl is leading the team on the glass with 6.5 rebounds per game despite only standing at 6 foot 3.

Pritzl was accompanied by five other Badgers who scored in double figures on Sunday afternoon against Marquette. Distributed scoring has been a constant theme for the Badgers throughout the first four games of the season.

Brad Davison is leading the way, scoring 15.8 points per game, followed by Nate Reuvers, who is putting in 14 points per game. Aleem Ford and Kobe King are new faces that are contributing immensely to Badgers scoring production. Ford is totaling 11.5 points per game and King is scoring 11.3 points per game.

Every Badger except one shot the ball above 40% from the field through the first four games. The only Badger under 40 percent is D’Mitrik Trice, who still shot the ball 38.7% from the field while leading the team in assists with 2.3 per game.

Next up on the schedule are the UW-Green Bay Phoenix. The Phoenix are currently 1-2 on the season with their only win coming against UW-Stout — an in-state, division 3 program. Thursday night will not be the first game against a Big Ten opponent for the Phoenix, as they opened their season against the Purdue Boilermakers

Redshirt senior JayQuan McCloud is among the team’s top two point scorers and also leads the team in assists by quite a large margin. McCloud has been dumping in 13.7 points and five assists per game. UW-Green Bay also has four players averaging double-digit scoring in their guard-heavy lineup.

Green Bay likes to go deep in their rotation by playing ten players each game. Every player is seeing at least ten minutes of playing time each game, so expect fresh legs and a lot of energy out of the Phoenix all game long. The Phoenix also like to play small ball with a five-guard starting lineup.

Tip-off between the Badgers and the Phoenix is set for 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center. You can watch the action on the Big Ten Network or listen in live with the Badger Radio Network.