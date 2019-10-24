The No. 1 University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team (8-0-0 WCHA) look to defend home ice this weekend as they take on the Bemidji State Beavers (3-2-1) in the team’s second conference series of the season.

Last weekend, the Badgers pulverized Long Island University as they dominated their two-game series, sweeping the Sharks 10–2 and 12–0. In their matchup against LIU on Friday, Wisconsin scored six first-period goals, tying them for fourth-most goals scored in a single period of play. This stupendous effort also marked the first time the Badgers scored six goals in a single period since Feb. 14, 2016.

Saturday night was perhaps the most dominant win the Badgers have had all season, as they outshot Long Island 80–6, breaking the school record for most shots on goal in a single game. The previous record was 72, which was set during a dominating 11–0 Badger shutout against Lindenwood Sept. 25, 2011.

In addition to stellar team play, nineteen different Badgers found the scoresheet during the team’s sweep, including five players scoring for the first time in their collegiate careers. Freshmen Chayla Edwards and Grace Shirley found the back of the net of Friday night, while freshman Dara Greigg, sophomore Jesse DeVito and junior Grace Bowlby got theirs on Saturday. Sophomore Sophie Shirley accumulated her first career hat-trick on Saturday night, marking the first three-goal effort by any Badgers this year.

Junior transfer Daryl Watts once again shined on the ice, as she amassed four points Friday night and extended her scoring streak to eight goals in seven-straight games. This impressive feat ties the Patty Kazmaier Award winner for fourth in Wisconsin history alongside recently graduated Annie Pankowski and her impressive scoring streak last year. Saturday’s contest saw Watts’ scoring streak end, however, but the immensely talented forward still leads the NCAA in points with 25 in just eight games.

Bemidji State is the last team to have defeated Wisconsin in a 2–1 victory over the Badgers in February. Wisconsin still holds the upper hand in the matchup though, as the Badgers are 74-6-4 all-time against the Beavers, and 35-4-1 all-time at home.

Puck drop is set for 2:07 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and the games can be followed live on Twitter @BadgerWHockey.