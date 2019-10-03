The No. 1 University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team (2-0) will host the Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0-2) in the Badgers’ first home game of the season.

The Badgers started off the 2019-20 season with two emphatic victories, defeating the Lindenwood Lions by scores of 4–0 and 6–2.

Sophomore Sophie Shirley was key to the team’s success, scoring two goals and amassing three assists over the course of the two games.

In addition to Shirley continuing her fantastic play from her freshman year, junior transfer Daryl Watts gained her first few minutes of action as a Wisconsin Badger, and her presence on the ice was immediately felt. Watts scored two goals and acquired two assists throughout the weekend, firmly planting herself as a force to be reckoned with among the Badgers’ offensive lines.

Senior goalkeeper Kristen Campbell played exceptionally well against the Lions, as she was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week for the eighth time in her Wisconsin career. The two-time second-team All-American produced her first shutout of the year and held a 1.00 goals-against-average during the series. Campbell’s winning percentage is now at a lofty .864 percent when she is in the net at UW, the best clip of any Badger goaltender.

While the Badgers are coming off a strong opening series against Lindenwood, the Penn State Nittany Lions have struggled to get going early on in the 2019 season. After defeating the Durham West Jr. Lightning 4–0 Sept. 21, the Nittany Lions tied both of their games against Holy Cross, with finals of 3–3 and 1–1 in the respective games. Wisconsin will look to capitalize on Penn State’s early-season struggles, and history shows that the Badgers should be able to do so.

Wisconsin is 6-1 in home-opener games at LaBahn Arena, having outscored their opponents by a margin of 25–4 and producing four shutouts. In total, Wisconsin boasts a 73-2-4 (.950 winning percentage) record at home since the start of the 2015-2016 season, and the team went undefeated at LaBahn in both their 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons.

Friday’s matchup with Penn State is scheduled for puck drop at 7:07 p.m. and can be followed live on Twitter @BadgerWHockey.