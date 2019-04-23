The University of Wisconsin women’s golf team traveled to Maineville, Ohio, this past weekend to compete in their final event of the year — the Big Ten Championship meet.

Having finished no better than 7th all season, the Badgers looked to finish their season strong at the Big Ten Championships.

Head Coach Todd Oehrlein’s lineup consisted of seniors Nat Zeng and Jess Reinecke, juniors Tess Hackworthy and Bobbi Stricker (who only competed individually), sophomore Claire Fitzgerald and freshman Tracy Lee.

For the third straight year, the tournament took place at TPC River’s Bend — a private golf club designed by Arnold Palmer in 2002.

Men’s golf: As Jordan Hahn cements his UW legacy, Griffin Barela looks to pick up where he leaves offSophomore Griffin Barela and senior Jordan Hahn both ditched baseball by the end of middle school to focus on golf. Read…

The Badgers had to wait until Sunday to compete in the tournament after some middle-of-the-pack first-round finishes Friday and a round cancelation Saturday due to rain.

This day off did the Badgers wonders, as they shot a combined eighteen strokes better than their opening round — propelling them to a top 10 finish in ninth place.

Ending her four-year career in style, Zeng led the team with a final round score of three-under par to tie for eleventh place individually. She was joined by teammates Fitzgerald and Hackworthy in the top 25.

Hackworthy finished the year determined with back to back top-25 finishes — earning her best mark as Badger in their previous tournament at T-11.

Softball: Young Badger core look to leave lasting impact on Wisconsin programThe 2019 University of Wisconsin softball team (31-8, 8-5 Big Ten) has already had an outstanding, record-breaking season that’s put Read…

Seniors Reinecke and Zeng were also key contributors for the Badgers.

Reinecke placed in the top 15 twice this season, and she started every tournament during her junior and senior years.

During the final three tournaments of the year, Zeng turned into a top-25 machine.

The Badgers will likely miss their two departing seniors, but now are now looking for more success from their returning golfers in the season to come.