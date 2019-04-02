University of Wisconsin men’s basketball star Ethan Happ just added another accolade to his incredible college career.

The senior, whose career has been full of historic milestones and achievements, earned a consensus second-team All-American award from the Associated Press Tuesday afternoon.

Happ, who was a third-team All-American in his sophomore season in 2017, becomes the first two-time AP All-American in Wisconsin men’s basketball history.

He is also the 23rd player in Wisconsin history to earn a first or second-team honor, and the first since Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

Happ finished his senior season averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, making him the only player in the nation to average at least 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

He was also just the second player to put up that stat line in the last 20 years, with the other being Louisiana State University’s Ben Simmons.

But the achievements don’t stop there.

Happ finished the 2018-19 season with 21 double-doubles, good enough for eighth in the nation and matching a Wisconsin school record set 1968 graduate Joe Franklin that has stood for 50 years.

In terms of the Big Ten, Happ ranked fifth in scoring, third in rebounding and third in assists.

Happ finished the season with two triple-doubles, while also leading the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals — finishing second in blocks behind sophomore Nate Reuvers.

The Milan, Illinois native will move on from college basketball 18th in Big Ten history with 2,118 points and third with 1,209 rebounds.

With regard to Wisconsin school records, Happ ends his career with the most rebounds and blocks while also ranking among UW’s all-time top three in points, assists and steals.