The No. 23 University of Wisconsin softball team (21-3) continued to make positive waves in the collegiate softball world after posting a 4–1 record at the University of South Florida Invitational Tournament.

The Badgers held onto their No. 23 ranking after the tournament and added another Big Ten Player of the Week Award to their resume.

Junior Kayla Konwent was honored with the award after dominating the competition.

Wisconsin began the weekend with a matchup versus the University of Massachusetts.

The Badgers picked up their eighth win by run rule this season, defeating UMass 8–0 Friday morning.

Konwent kicked off her dominant performance by giving the Badgers the lead in her leadoff at-bat by sending a home run over the fence.

She would go a perfect four-for-four in the game including a two-run RBI single in the second and another home run in the fifth.

Haley Hestekin would pick up the win in the circle for the Badgers, striking out six in four innings and improving her record to 9-1 on the season.

Wisconsin’s next matchup, this time against the University of South Florida, would prove more challenging. The Badgers would fall 7-1 on USF’s home field, dropping only their third game of the season.

The Badgers were shut down by USF pitcher Georgina Corrick. Corrick held the Badgers to just two hits, which came from Ally Miklesh and Taylor Johnson.

Defensively, the Badger pitching staff struggled to contain USF’s powerful lineup.

Though the Badgers only trailed by two runs in the sixth inning, USF turned on the jets and powered in four more runs to seal the game.

Following the loss, Wisconsin looked to get back on track against Central Michigan Saturday. They were able to overcome the USF loss and beat the Chippewas 2–0.

While the rest of the Badgers struggled again offensively, Konwent was in characteristic form, scoring again in the first at-bat of the game.

The second run came off a Melanie Cross single to score Tyra Turner.

Scoring aside, the story of the game was junior pitcher Kaitlyn Menz’s seven-inning outing. Menz pitched a shutout while only allowing seven hits and striking out three, giving her a 6-1 record this season.

The Badgers faced Furman University in their second game Saturday.

Leading the way offensively for the Badges was Jordan Little, who went two-for-three with one RBI and a triple for Wisconsin.

Hestekin took her second win of the weekend, pitching all seven innings and recording seven strikeouts to help give Wisconsin a 4–1 win.

The Badgers finished the weekend with another run-rule win over Villanova, 13–1.

A thirteen run, dominant performance was highlighted by another spectacular performance by Konwent.

Konwent went three-for-three with three RBIs to cap off her spectacular weekend, improving her application for Big Ten Player of the Week.

Last week’s Big Ten Player of the week — Wisconsin’s Caroline Hedgcock — also shined against Villanova with three RBIs on two hits including a three-run home run in the first inning.

Stephanie Lombardo and Little followed suit by knocking home runs of their own in the third inning.

A commanding offensive performance capped off a successful weekend for the Badgers before they start their Big Ten schedule after spring break.

The Badgers will face Illinois in the Big Ten opening series Friday, March 22 in Champaign, Illinois. The game is available on BTN+ or follow live stats at uwbadgers.com.