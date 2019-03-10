The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) overcame a late rally by The Ohio State Buckeyes (18-13, 8-12) and won its season finale 73–67 in another nail-biting affair Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers held a 23-point lead at the 16:00 mark in the second half before allowing the Buckeyes to climb their way back into the game. The game then went into overtime, where Wisconsin was able to run away with a victory.

In a low scoring first half, the Badgers led 26–16 behind a 7-0 run late in the half. Wisconsin was led in the first half by senior Khalil Iverson, who scored 10 points to go along with seven rebounds. Wisconsin’s defense also held the Buckeyes to just 6-for-29 shooting in the first half, continuing their strong defensive performance from their last game against Iowa.

Wisconsin came out of the break on fire, outscoring Ohio State 18-5 in the first four minutes behind three consecutive three-pointers. The run left Wisconsin in front 44–21 before Ohio State began crawling its way back into the game.

Ohio State went on an 8-2 run of their own, only to provide two more runs late in the second half, eventually outscoring Wisconsin 24-5 in the final seven minutes.

The Buckeyes put themselves into position to hold the ball for the last shot in regulation. Senior C.J. Jackson airballed a three on a wide-open opportunity, sending the game to overtime tied at 63.

In overtime, Wisconsin was able to get ahead quickly behind two layups from Iverson, giving them a 67–64 lead. They held on with late free throws from sophomores Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice.

Wisconsin was led by double-doubles from seniors Ethan Happ and Iverson. Happ had 16 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, while Iverson had 22 points and 14 rebounds — his second consecutive double-double — on 10 of 14 shooting. Ethan Happ tied a school record for most double-doubles in a season with 21.

The Buckeyes were led by C.J. Jackson, who had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Ohio State finishes eighth in the Big Ten and will take on ninth-seeded Indiana Thursday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins Wednesday from the United Center in Chicago. Wisconsin ends the regular season as the fourth seed in the Big Ten and earned a double-bye in the Tournament with Sunday’s win.

Wisconsin will play Friday’s Quarterfinal round against either fifth-seeded Maryland or the winner of the Rutgers-Nebraska game. The game is set to tip-off 25 minutes following the conclusion of the Michigan State vs Indiana-Ohio State game.