The No. 1 University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team (28-4, 18-4 WCHA) returns to LaBahn Arena to host the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-12, 12-10) in its final regular-season series.

This weekend marks the final home series for the Badgers’ senior class. Wisconsin will honor its six seniors — Emily Clark, Sam Cogan, Mikaela Gardner, Annie Pankowski, Maddie Rolfes and Sophia Shaver — before Saturday’s game. The class has already cemented its place in Wisconsin hockey lore as one of the most decorated groups in program history.

The group of six has advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four each year they have been at UW and has won five WCHA titles. Clark, Cogan and Pankowski are all members of the 100-point club at Wisconsin, while Gardner and Rolfes are each in the top-15 in program history in defensemen scoring.

Wisconsin’s duo of Clark and Kristen Campbell earned WCHA Forward of the Week and WCHA Goaltender of the Week honors, respectively, Tuesday. The two led the Badgers to a sweep of Minnesota-Duluth last weekend in which Calrk score three goals and Campbell stopped 43 of the 44 shots she faced.

A sweep against Ohio State would not just be a signature moment for the group of six, but could also help clinch the WCHA regular season title for the Badgers. Wisconsin currently holds a two-point lead on Minnesota, who will travel to take on Bemidji State this weekend. The winter of the WCHA regular-season title will receive the top seed in the conference playoffs with the benefit of having a bye week the week of March 1-3. The top-seed will automatically advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff March 9-10 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Wisconsin has been superb at home against Ohio State all-time, posting an 11-0-1 record against the Buckeyes in the seven-year history of LaBahn Arena in which they’ve outscored the Buckeyes 51-7 while posting six shutouts. Clark has recorded seven goals and five assists in her last six home games against the Buckeyes.

Fans attending should be advised that the series is happening during the 2019 WIAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center. Limited parking will be available in Lots 29, 46 and 91 for $10 each day and fans should allow extra time to get to LaBahn Arena.

Puck drop Friday is set for 7 p.m. while Saturday’s puck drop is set for 3 p.m. Both games can be watched on FloHockey, listened to live on the Badger Sports Network or followed live on Twitter @BadgerWHockey or uwbadgers.com.