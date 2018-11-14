The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, coming off an impressive win in the Gavitt Tipoff Games against Xavier, seem to have picked up another tally in the win column after high school senior Tyler Wahl signed his letter of intent for the Badgers Wednesday.

According to a Wisconsin Basketball press release, Wahl is a four-star power forward that will join the growing class of 2023.

Men’s basketball: Trio of Happ, Trice, Davison power Badgers past Xavier 77–68The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team took a trip down to Cincinnati for the 2018 Gavitt Tipoff Games Tuesday Read…

Wahl, originally from Lakeville, Minnesota, stands at 6-foot-7 and received offers and interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern, Butler and others.

Wahl still has a senior season of basketball to play at Lakeville North High School. As a junior, he averaged 17.5 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and just under three blocks per game.

“Tyler has a skill set matched with great athleticism that has us excited to work with him, and to help him reach his potential as a Badger,” Head Coach Greg Gard said in the press release.

Football: Silver linings in lost Wisconsin seasonThe Badgers began this season with sky-high expectations that come with a No. 4 ranking in the preseason poll, but Read…

Wahl, a former high school teammate of Badger sophomore forward Nate Reuvers, led his high school team to a 27-5 record and a Minnesota State Tournament appearance in the Class AAAA semi-final.

“He comes from a winning high school program and knows what it takes to compete for championships,” Gard said.

With the Badgers looking to restart their long-standing tradition to not only make — but excel — in the NCAA tournament, a strong 2-0 start to this season and the addition of Wahl to next season keeps the program and fans hopeful they will reach their goal.