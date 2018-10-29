The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (9-5-2, 6-2 Big Ten) made it three victories in a row Sunday with a 1–0 double-overtime win over Ohio State (1-14-2, 0-7-1 Big Ten).

After their third consecutive double-overtime victory, it’s starting to appear as though the Wisconsin team has a touch for the dramatic. With less than two minutes on the clock, it was freshman forward Andrew Akindele who provided the winner.

Akindele received the ball with his back to the goal about thirty yards out, put a smooth turn on two defender, and was able to get a shot off which was well saved by the Ohio State goalkeeper Parker Siegfried. But to the raucous applause of the home fans, Akindele was the first on hand to poke home his own rebound and secure the victory.

Speaking to UW Athletics post-match, head coach John Trask sang the praises of his talented front line, who as of late are really starting to find their feet.

“Fabulous turn by Andrew and great effort to finish off his own shot,” Trask said. “We have young and hungry front-runners.”

The regular season finale also doubled as senior day for the Badgers, with three seniors — Morten Lamps, David Fiflis and captain Isaac Schlenker — being honored for their contribution to the program.

Trask acknowledged their efforts and the success they have brought to the program post-match.

“Congratulations to all three seniors and the role they have played at this university and for this program,” Trask said. “We have the most wins ever in the history of the university in the Big Ten.”

As a result of the victory, the Badgers secured the second seed in the Big Ten and will be at home when the Big Ten tournament gets underway Sunday. They will host a quarterfinal against Rutgers at the McClimon Complex, kicking off at 1 p.m.

Not spending to much time basking in the glory of yet another stunning late victory, Trask and the team are eager to get to the decisive part of the season.

“We’re excited to get out here and host in Big Ten tournament play,” Trask said.