The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team (3-1-0, 0-0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue their impressive play to start the season as they welcome Michigan Tech (0-2-0, 0-0-0 WCHA) to the Kohl Center Friday and Saturday night.

Wisconsin enters the weekend ranked No. 14 in the USCHO standings, an impressive spot given their disappointing end to the 2017-18 season. Michigan Tech, on the other hand, has had a slow start to the season, a discouraging result after ending last season with a record of (22-17-5, 12-11-5 WCHA) and is ranked No. 23 in the nation.

Part of the Badger’s resurgence toward the top of the national rankings has been the strong play of freshmen D K’Andre Miller, F Mike Messner and F Dominick Mersch, in addition to the clear experience and talent of the sophomore class. Underclassmen have accounted for 84 percent of the Badger’s goals thus far, and the team’s top four skaters in points are all underclassmen.

Wisconsin’s offense as a whole has been more successful than that of Michigan Tech, scoring 4.8 goals on 33 shots per game and 1.5 goals on 23 shots per game respectively. Although it’s seen on a small sample size, the two team’s defenses share a similar story, with Wisconsin allowing 2.5 goals per game and Michigan Tech allowing an average of 3.5 goals to their opponents.

The puck will drop for both the Friday and Saturday game at 7 pm. Friday’s game will be available on Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus and both games will be available via radio on 1310 WIBA.