The No. 17 University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team (11-2-2, 5-1-3 Big Ten) will welcome Nebraska (8-4-4, 4-1-3 Big Ten) Thursday for their home finale before competing against Ohio State (7-5-3, 4-2-3 Big Ten) Sunday to end their regular season.

As Wisconsin looks to earn the Big Ten regular-season title, Nebraska and Ohio State will both be significant obstacles as they each rank in the top half of the conference standings.

In the Badger’s first game they will challenge Nebraska’s offensive duo Faith Carter and Savanah Uveges who lead their team in goals with eight and seven respectively — this puts Carter at No. 2 in the Big Ten in goals with Uveges at No. 4.

For Ohio State, freshman Kayla Fischer leads the offense with the third most shots per game in the Big Ten at 3.08. But the aggressive forward has had trouble converting this year, notching just two goals of her 40 total shots.

The Badgers come off of one of their highest scoring matches last week in a 3–2 win versus Minnesota with forwards Lauren Rice and Dani Rhodes each reaching the back of the net for their sixth and third goals, respectively. This marked the third straight victory for the Badgers who haven’t lost a game in nearly a month. The last time they fell was Sept. 23 to Michigan State in their only Big Ten loss.

Wisconsin has made leaps and bounds from where they were a season ago when they finished No. 6 in the Big Ten, losing in the second round of the conference tournament to Northwestern. Currently, the team sits in second place with 18 points to first place Penn State’s (11-5, 7-2 Big Ten) 21.

In the Big Ten standings, teams are awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. Usually, tie-breakers will go to whoever won the head-to-head matchup between the two teams in contention but Wisconsin did not play the Nittany Lions in the regular season this year. Because of this, Penn State will win the Big Ten in the event of a tie since they have the lead over Wisconsin in conference wins.

The Badgers will play at the McClimon complex this Thursday at 7 p.m. as they look to earn the Big Ten title.