The undefeated Wisconsin Badgers (6-0-0, 2-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) are poised to face off against an unranked Princeton (0-0-0) this weekend at LaBahn Arena. The Princeton Tigers remain untested as this weekend’s series against the Badgers will be their first competitive matchup of the season.

While it’s yet to be seen what level of play the Tigers’ are capable of this season, their record last year shows an inconsistencies in their performance with an unusual capacity to take down highly ranked opponents and to lose to teams who weren’t as strong. Among their more impressive games during a .500 season were victories over No. 1 Clarkson and No. 5 Cornell, currently ranked No. 1 and No. 7 respectively.

Princeton’s track record of taking down big-name teams during relatively mediocre seasons may pose a threat to the Badgers. But the Badgers bring a strong set of standout players currently in top form. With seniors Emily Clark, Annie Pankowski and junior Abby Roque all ranked in the top 25 in the nation for points per game, the Badgers have been immensely successful offensively this season.

The Badgers have undoubtedly left room for improvement on the defensive side of the ice leading up to their contest against Princeton, as their offensive prowess has largely carried them to their current undefeated record. While they rank third in the nation for goal differential per game going into this weekend, this is largely due to the fact that the Badgers have managed to score 27 goals in just six games. Defensively, the Badgers currently rank outside of the top 25 in the nation in both team saves and total shutouts.

The Princeton Tigers will have to conjure up an answer for Wisconsin’s multitude of offensive weapons if they wish to pull off the upset on the Badgers’ home turf this weekend. This is no small task, as the Badgers are hoping to continue not only their current regular season win streak but also their 33-game win streak at LaBahn Arena.