The No. 22 University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team (8–2–1, 2–1–1 Big Ten) heads home this weekend to play Rutgers (6–1–3, 2–0–1 Big Ten) Thursday and Maryland (3–5–3, 1–2 Big Ten) Sunday.

The games will come after the Badgers split contests on their road trip to Michigan, losing to the University of Michigan (6–4, 2–1 Big Ten) 0–2 and beating Michigan State (5–3–3, 0–2–2 Big Ten) 2–1.

Offensively Wisconsin struggled in these last two games, getting just seven total shots off against Michigan and Michigan State. The two goals came from substitute Emily Borgmann and defender Payton Wesley. As the Big Ten schedule progresses, look for attackers Dani Rhodes, Lauren Rice and Cameron Murtha to re-engage themselves in the offense.

Rutgers will certainly be the most difficult matchup for Wisconsin this weekend. The team is ranked No. 43 nationally in Rating Percentage Index and has historically been a competitive team in the Big Ten.

Goalkeeper freshman Meagan McClelland has big shoes to fill, replacing the two time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Casey Murphy. So far the Rutgers goalie has performed well by allowing just .83 goals per game with a .71 save percentage.

Forward Ali Amirah leads the Scarlet Knights attack with seven goals on the year. Amirah’s looks have been incredibly efficient on the year as .67 percent of her shots are on goal.

For Maryland, forward Jarena Harmon leads the squad with five goals on the year while their freshman goalie Rachel Egyed takes over duties allowing .97 goals per game.

But Wisconsin will counter Maryland and Rutgers strenghts with Rice, their leading scorer with four goals, and the rest of their forwards, Rhodes and Murtha, who have two goals each.

You can watch both kickoffs live from the McClimon Complex with the Rutgers game starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and the contest versus Maryland beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Rutgers matchup will also be available to watch on the Big Ten Network.