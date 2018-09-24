University of Wisconsin volleyball steamrolled the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon. The Badgers improved to 9–1 on the season and moved up one spot to No. 5 in the nation after the win. It took only a quick three sets to send the Scarlet Knights packing as the Badgers won (25–9), (25–15) and (25–10) in consecutive sets.

The Badgers hit a season best .455 with 44 kills on 88 attempts and only four errors while holding Rutgers to just a .056 hitting percentage. On top of a good hitting night, Wisconsin also dominated with their serving — tallying eight aces. Sydney Hilley, Madison Duello and Molly Haggerty each came away with a pair of aces in the match.

Danielle Hart made a surprise start to replace the injured Grace Loberg and came up in a big way, recording 11 kills. Madison Duello had 11 kills as well.

It was a pretty routine night for the Badgers, but the real headline was off court. Saturday afternoon was their Childhood Cancer Awareness match at the UW Field House.

The team spent their mornings with young cancer patients from the American Family Children’s Hospital. The kids made shirts for the players to wear during pregame and had the opportunity to spend the day with the team leading up the game. There were plenty of smiles on the faces of the children as they got to be part of the full game day experience.

In a conversation with UW Athletics, Hart commented on spending the day with the children and what the event meant to her.

“It was pretty amazing when we were in there getting these shirts and you’re watching the smiles on their faces. I’m getting chills and watery eyes even now,” Hart said. “It’s just awesome stuff. The fact that we get to have an impact on those kids and bring that to their day, that’s awesome.”

The Badgers are looking to continue their win streak against No. 6 Minnesota this Wednesday night on Big Ten Network.