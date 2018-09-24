An overtime thriller saw Wisconsin men’s soccer (3–4–1, 1–1 Big Ten) beat the University of Maryland (2–3–2, 1–1 Big Ten) 2–1 Friday night.

A raucous crowd of nearly 6,000 turned out for the Big Ten matchup at College Park in Maryland. The day doubled as the University of Maryland’s pride day — showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

With the home crowd at their backs, Maryland came out firing and dominated the early stages of play.

Much like their previous game against Indiana, Wisconsin conceded a score early. Only six minutes into the match, Maryland forward Paul Bin scored after finding himself on the end of a well-placed cross from midfielder William James Herve.

The Terps’ domination continued for the entirety of the first half, recording six shots on goal and controlling the ball handedly — the Badgers weren’t even able to register a shot in the first 45 minutes. However, the Wisconsin defense held steady and the score remained 1–0 at the half.

The Badgers came out with more purpose in the second half, and you could feel the tide start to turn as Wisconsin took five shots to the Terps’ three.

Wisconsin head coach John Trask acknowledged the change of control in a conversation with UW Athletics post-match.

“I felt it was a kind of a tale of two halves,” Trask said. “Obviously, they were the better team in the first half, and we were in the second.”

Despite having more control over the match and spending more time in the attacking third, with time ticking down, Wisconsin still hadn’t found the back of the net.

With 85th minute came a crucial moment when Wisconsin goalkeeper Dean Cowdroy produced an excellent save to deny Maryland forward Eric Matzelevich and keep the Terps’ advantage at just one goal.

Then, with just 53 seconds left on the clock, Badger sophomore Michael Russell II got on the end of a pass across goal from Andrew Akindele, and, after his first attempt was denied by Terps goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Russell was able to follow up on the rebound and put it home for the equalizer.

The late Badger goal saw the game tied 1–1 at the end of regulation, and overtime would be needed to find a winner.

The first ten-minute overtime period came and went without too many chances. The second and final overtime provided much more excitement — with just four minutes before the game would have to be declared a draw, Badger defender Zach Klancnik scored the golden goal to secure a Badger victory.

Klancnik put a great header towards the top left corner which forced an incredible save from St. Clair, but Klancnik was on hand to beat two Terps’ defenders to the ball and poke it home to give Wisconsin their second win over Maryland in program history.

After the match, Trask commended his team for their performance in a tough environment away from home.

“I don’t know the record Maryland has playing at home in College Park over the past 15 years, but I do know that teams don’t usually come in here and leave with a win. Great game,” Trask said.

But the Badgers won’t be getting ahead of themselves with big matches coming up against Marquette (3–5, 1–1 Big Ten) and No. 5 Michigan State (7–0–2, 1–0 Big Ten).

“The good thing about this team is that they realize this is just one game,” Trask said. “Our focus turns to Wednesday against Marquette at their place and then another huge Big Ten game against an elite Michigan State team.”