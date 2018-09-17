Last week was a very different era.

We have all changed so much during this time. I myself was foolish, immature and so, so naive. Why it was just mere days ago that I doubted the infinite wisdom of the AP Poll? Ah, how the turntables.

After the AP Poll dropped the Badgers in the rankings after consecutive victories, I thought it was ridiculous — short-sighted even. It seems funny to say now. Little did I know that it was I who was being short-sighted. How ridiculous I was being to doubt the all-mighty AP Poll and its prescience.

I continued my short-sightedness all the way up to the last moments of Saturday’s game. In fact, here is my Tweet from @BHeraldSports right before Gaglianone was to miss that fateful kick.

BYU trying to ice Gaglianone. Do we honestly think you can ice this man? pic.twitter.com/J3ihBJVUUk — Badger Herald Sports (@BHeraldSports) September 15, 2018

It was picked up by BYU fans everywhere and absolutely lambasted for hours. If only I had heeded the signs of the AP Poll.

There is, however, a bright spot. If I may be so bold as to hand out advice for being on the receiving end of gloating from a college football fanbase, and I feel I am well qualified in this regard, I would highly recommend that team be BYU. First off, they are, for the most part, incredibly gracious winners.

Big BYU fan here, but I feel for that kid. That’s a rough go. Best of luck and go win the Big 10! — Uncle Maui 🍍 (@DavidFiso) September 16, 2018

Thank you, Uncle Maui, like the tropical Hawaiian island you are named for, you bring rays of sunshine and warmth even in these times of darkness.

Hell of a game @Wisconsin. Good luck on the rest of the season. — Y are you the way you are? (@matticus1619) September 16, 2018

Two things to take away from this one besides from the sincerity:

I was sort of shocked by the use of the “H-E- Double Hockey Sticks” there by a BYU supporter, but nonetheless thankful for the sentiment. “Y are you the way you are?” is a name that hits a little to close to home at this point.

@BadgerFootball is class all the way. There’s a reason Kalani tries to pattern his program after you guys. Awesome game! Good luck the rest of the season. Go take that B1G Ten Title! — мιѕтєя ¢ (@codythemac) September 16, 2018

After I saw this one, I truly thought someone was screwing with me. I mean, when I think of the combination of college football fans (not exactly noted sweethearts) and Twitter (@realDonaldTrump), this is not the message I expected to be getting.

All of that being said, the main reason I’d recommend BYU to be your gloating-team-of-choice, is that there is something truly satisfying about knowing your conquerors aren’t having sex.

This week the Badgers are all the way down to No. 18 in the poll. I must now believe that they are in fact, exactly the eighteenth best team in the country, as it is written.