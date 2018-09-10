After falling to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in tough conditions 3–0 Friday night, followed by a 0–0 draw against Bradley University Sunday, the future of the Badger’s men’s soccer team is unclear. The Badgers have yet to win a road game this season and their record currently holds at two wins, three loses and a tie.

In a conversation with UW Athletics after the game, Head Coach John Trask held his hat up to the cougars of SIUE.

“Congrats to SIUE,” Trask said. “They caught us a couple times on the counter attack in a tough game in some tough conditions.”

With just one senior along with offseason losses of strong attackers, the team has been put to the test against out of conference opponents. Junior goalkeeper Dean Cowdroy has put up a strong fight with seven crucial saves in the last two matchups, but the offense has lacked despite an array of shots being put up this weekend — 13 against Bradley alone.

Despite struggles, young guys have stepped up to the challenge and rising upperclassmen are beginning to make an impact. Junior Duncan Storey has been the “storey” for the young badgers, registering 10 shots along with a resounding goal.

The Badgers (2–3–1) look to bounce back heading into the kickoff of Big Ten play with a matchup against rival No. 4 Indiana (4–1) this Sunday at home. The Badgers last faced the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament championship game last fall, where the Badgers came away with a 4–2 victory and a Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship title.

The matchup is a part of the “PAC the MAC” soccer doubleheader event featuring the women’s team against the fighting Illini of Illinois at noon, followed by the men’s game at 3 p.m. Admission is one dollar, and for University of Wisconsin students the event will be free of charge with a valid WisCard. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten network.

Badger fans — head out in full force this Sunday to support the men’s soccer program as they look to defend their Big Ten title.