Wisconsin’s most seasoned cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams announced he would be leaving the program in a tweet last night. The redshirt sophomore was granted his release by the UW program and intends to pursue transfer options.

Carriere-Williams thanked former Coach Paul Chryst as well as teammates in his statement, suggesting there was no bad blood in the situation with playing time being the most likely reason for the split.

According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard addressed why the corner was not practicing with the first unit.

“It is just consistency and effort in practice,” said Leonhard, “I like some of the things he has done but I just want to see more.”

Carriere-Williams redshirted in his first year and started five games in 2017 as a freshman totaling 30 tackles and an interception.

With senior Derrick Tindal gone, most assumed after last year Carriere-Williams would compete for a starting corner spot. The position opened up even more when starting corner Nick Nelson left the program to enter the NFL Draft with a year remaining of eligibility.

But ultimately, the position would be claimed by redshirt freshman Faion Hicks and redshirt sophomore Caesar Williams. Carriere-Williams and Madison Cone were named to the second unit.

Leonard said Tuesday he planned to integrate the second unit in frequently during Friday’s game. But with a greater lack of depth at corner today that game plan could be in question.

Carriere-Williams’ decision to transfer came after a tumultuous week for the Wisconsin football program where receivers Danny Davis and Quintez Cephus were involved in an alleged sexual assault case. Davis is currently suspended for the team’s first two games while Cephus’ future with the team is unknown.

While Carriere-Williams’ departure is unrelated to Davis and Cephus, losing three contributing players right before the start of the year will be a major hurdle for the team.

It appears as if redshirt freshman Deron Harrell could be the next man up in this situation. He had a strong camp but only tomorrow will reveal what adjustments Leonhard will make in the secondary.