The University of Wisconsin women’s tennis team (8—10, 2—4 Big Ten) will play a home matches against No. 30 The Ohio State (9—6, 3—3 Big Ten) Sunday.

Since Wisconsin was off Easter weekend, the matches this weekend will be the Badgers first appearances since nearly two weeks ago when they dropped contests to both Purdue and Michigan State. Also losing to Penn State last night, some of Wisconsin’s more promising young players have slumped.

Freshman MaryAnn Rompf has fallen in four straight singles matches and has yet to win in doubles play this year. Hopefully, Rompf can turn it around this weekend as the five-star high school recruit is one of the Badgers best young players.

On the other hand, freshman Lexi Keberle, the No. 26 recruit in the nation coming into the year, has transitioned effortlessly to become the Badger’s primary option this season.

Keberle is 26—8 overall in singles going up against competing schools’ top players. She has also maintained her high level of play despite the Badgers cold streak, winning six matches in her last ten, more than anyone else on Wisconsin.

For The Ohio State, Anna Sanford will be the Buckeyes’ No. 1 player with an 11—4 singles record this year, winning her last six matches. This may be Keberle’s toughest match of the year as the Badgers schedule have yet to reach the more difficult part of their schedule.

But the Buckeyes are all around a great team and will make for tough matchups down the lineup. As the top-ranked team Wisconsin will play this year, Ohio State maintained a .622 winning percentage overall in singles and .794 percentage in doubles going into the week.

Opening serve will be Sunday at noon at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison.