Goals! Goals! Goals! That is all a fan should expect to see when they come down to the McClimon Sports Complex Tuesday night to see the the University of Wisconsin work to protect their home turf against the Wright State Raiders from Ohio.

With both teams winning three of their previous four games, this battle will be tough as both sides attempt to keep their season moving in a upward direction. After taking a grueling loss in a hard fought grudge match against Duke 4-3 last week, the red and white bounced back with a huge 1-0 win over Big Ten foe Penn State this past Saturday.

Senior forward Tom Barlow was the lone scorer of the evening, as his 13th minute stunner gave Wisconsin all the cushion they needed. With his goal Saturday, Barlow has now reached the score sheet in three of his past four appearances. He will look to continue this streak against the stingy Raiders defense who have only conceded two goals in their previous four games.

Wisconsin will enjoy some time off from Big Ten play before the Badgers take flight to New Jersey to take on Rutgers. Wisconsin is going to need all of the practice that they can get before they take on one of the toughest teams in the Big Ten.

After beating Penn State, the Wisconsin Badgers have now gone 14 home games without a loss, one of the longest streaks in the nation. Coach John Trask was extremely encouraged by the team’s performance against Penn State, calling it one of the best games he’s been involved in during his eight-year tenure.

With a win tonight Wisconsin will jump into a tie for first place in the Big Ten standings with Ohio State. As the season continues each game will become more important for Badger victory. Come down tomorrow night and witness greatness in action.

The two teams will meet on the pitch Tuesday at 7 p.m. and fans who cannot make the game will also be able to catch the game on BTN Plus.