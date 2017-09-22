The University of Wisconsin women’s soccer once again delivered in a clutch overtime situation during a 2-1 victory over the Michigan State Spartans that came right down to the wire.

The Badgers took a 1-0 lead on Becca Harrison’s goal on the 80th minute and the Spartans promptly tied the game with an answering goal by Jamie Cheslik just minutes later. The game remained tied throughout regulation until overtime. Rising star Lauren Rice buried the game winning goal three minutes into overtime, sending the Badgers winning streak up to seven games and kept them undefeated in Big Ten play.

Rice continues to be a massive part of the Badger offense that has been fueled by their youth. This was her third goal of the season, which puts her in second on the team behind Dani Rhodes.

The two of them are a large part of the reason that this early season magic has been happening. This is a sign of great things to come for the future of this program. The Spartans gave the Badgers all they could, but once again, the Badger women came through when it mattered most.

This team has shown a tremendous amount of heart and soul and is clearly clicking on all levels right now. The only question is how long these players will be able to keep this string of success up.

Wisconsin is now ranked No.9 in the country and looks to continue to move up the NCAA rankings as the season progresses. The Spartans, on the other hand, are now 0-3 in Big Ten play and are going to need to turn around this season fast if they want to be contenders in the Big Ten Conference.

They have an opportunity to get back on track against the Minnesota Gophers in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers finish off this three game homestand Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. against the Michigan Wolverines, where they will be looking to extend this winning streak to an incredible eight games. This early season play has been incredibly promising and if they keep it up, the Badgers are in shape to not only potentially win the Big Ten Conference title, but the NCAA title as well.