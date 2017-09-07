With less than 16 years of football experience under their belt, the Florida Atlantic football team comes to Madison to take on the University of Wisconsin football team.

These two teams have not met before during the regular season, and this will be the second non-conference game that the Badgers will play this fall.

FAU

FAU is a newcomer to big-time football, with only two bowl games under their belt and one Conference USA title under their belt. The team, who has only been around for 16 seasons, have been struggling recently, leading to the firing of head coach Charlie Patridge.

It has been almost seven years since the Owls have seen either a bowl game or a conference championship game. Their most recent season ended in a 3-9 record, which was the same record that they held for 2014 and 2015.

The Owls are also currently struggling to find a starting quarterback. Currently, there are three players competing for the starting quarterback role, and none seem to be a real standout during summer practices.

With a small class of seniors taking leadership over very few roles, it is uncertain whether or not FAU will be able to compete with a Big Ten team like Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

The Badgers are entering their second home non-conference game this season. After a match-up With Utah State University, the Badgers welcome the challenge that FAU brings.

The Badgers enter this season with a confirmed starting quarterback in Alex Hornibrook, along with a veteran roster full of talented players ready to keep building on the Wisconsin legacy. The Badgers have also hired a new defensive coordinator in Jim Leonhard, who is a former NFL safety.

On the down side, Wisconsin entered the season down one key player. The injury of Jack Cichy leaves the team with one less veteran and one less leader, which will shake up the inside linebacker position.

UW, who was one of the best defensive teams last year, needs to maintain their defensive standards, even with key players injured. The beginning of this season hosts some of the easiest game that the Badgers will see all year, so struggling now does not bode well for the future.

Larson's Prediction: Wisconsin wins

FAU won’t be a tough competitor. Their lack of experience combined with their inexperienced roster will not stand up against the strength of the Badgers. This is a particularly cruel match-up for this Conference USA team, but it is a good learning opportunity for them down the road.