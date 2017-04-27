The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In surprising fashion, T.J. Watt, younger brother of current NFL players Derek and J.J. Watt, came off the board before Badger teammate and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Wisconsin football beat writer reported the eventual news before the selection was even made via Twitter.

#Badgers OLB TJ Watt to Steelers at No. 30. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) April 28, 2017

Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk, a Divison III transfer from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and one-year starter for the Badgers, still waits to hear his name called. But based on many expert projections, he shouldn’t be waiting for much longer.

In his final mock draft, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Denver Broncos to take Ramczyk with the No. 20 overall pick. Watch Ramczyk’s highlight real here.

Including Watt, Wisconsin has seen six Badgers taken in the first round since 2011.

