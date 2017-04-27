With the 32nd and final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle from Wisconsin.

Despite numerous expert draft analysts projecting Wisconsin’s Ramczyk ahead of teammate Badger linebacker T.J. Watt, Ramczyk barely made the first round after being selected No. 32 overall – two spots behind Watt – with the last pick.

In his final mock draft, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Denver Broncos to take Ramczyk with the No. 20 overall pick. Watch Ramczyk’s highlight real here.

For Wisconsin fans who aren’t familiar with Ramyczyk’s name, there’s a good reason. He played only 12 games through one season (2016-17) for the Badgers as a redshirt junior.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound force spent his first two college football seasons playing for Division III University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point before transferring to Wisconsin’s flagship university in Madison.

Shortly after Wisconsin defeated Western Michigan in the 2017 Cotton Bowl, Ramczyk announced that he was declaring for the NFL Draft via Twitter Jan. 10, 2017.

Including Ramczyk and Watt, Wisconsin has now seen seven Badgers taken in the first round since 2011, and four of those have been offensive lineman.

