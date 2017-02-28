University of Wisconsin softball pitcher Kirsten Stevens was awarded Big Ten Pitcher of the Week for the first time in her career at University of Wisconsin.

Monday marked the second consecutive week the Badgers softball team bullpen has been recognized with Big Ten weekly honors.

Stevens provided solid innings from the mound for the Badgers (12-2) all weekend at the 2017 Sheraton Invitational tournament held in Fort Myers, Florida at Florida Gulf Coast University’s home campus.

The senior bagged two wins during the weekend showing by the red hot Badgers, both of which were shutouts. Stevens controlled both games from the pitch for Wisconsin, defeating Florida International University 5-0 and Hofstra 4-0 in her two starts.

The Badgers pitching core has been a staple in the team’s best start in program history. Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Menz improved her season record to 7-2 in the Badgers latest win over Rutgers in the Sheraton Invitational tournament Sunday. In the 5-1 Wisconsin win, Menz sent three batters back to the dugout on strikeouts.

The Badgers 4-0 win over Hofstra gave Stevens her third shutout of the season in part of her new career-high, 11-strikeout performance against Hofstra. Stevens led the Badgers to their third shutout of the year over FIU after recording five strikeouts.

Wisconsin’s offense had an impressive performance as well, tying the team’s season-high of 11 hits against the Scarlet Knights. Junior Kelsey Jenkins went a perfect 3-for-3 at bat for the second time this season.

Stevens has managed a stingy 0.28 ERA on the season to date. Stevens is also limiting opposing batters to a mere .172 batting average overall, while notching 32 K’s in only five games.

She is the 15th Badger pitcher to receive the weekly honor from the Big Ten, and the first Wisconsin pitcher since former Badger and current volunteer assistant coach Taylor-Paige Stewart received the award back in 2014.