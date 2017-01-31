The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team (5-16, 0-8 Big Ten) couldn’t outlast Indiana (15-6, 5-3 Big Ten) in their game at the Kohl Center Sunday resulting in a 78-54 loss.

The Badgers hung close for three quarters and were even able to snatch the lead in the third, but eventually succumbed to the Hoosiers’ onslaught in the final period of play. Wisconsin found themselves fighting from behind in the second half after concluding the first down by six. But with the aid of a couple of three pointers from guards Roichelle Marble and Suzanne Gilreath, the momentum changed hands.

It was still anybody’s ballgame as the final minutes of the third quarter ticked away, but Indiana had already begun their charge. They scored five straight as the Badgers tiredly stumbled, unable to retaliate as they had done so zealously all period long.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Wisconsin had completely lost its touch. The Badgers ended up only scoring three points while the Hoosiers poured in 21. Among their mistakes, Wisconsin could not limit their fouls. They committed a season-high 27 that forced Indiana to the line 18 times in the fourth quarter alone.

The theme of inconsistent scoring persisted for Wisconsin, as only junior guard Cayla McMorris reached double figures. An encouraging sign for the Badgers going forward, McMorris, their leading scorer on the season, was revitalized in her efforts. She scored 13 points going 6-13 on the day.

Turnover disparity manifested itself accordingly on the scoreboard. Indiana scored 20 points off of Wisconsin’s 17 turnovers, while the Hoosiers only gave the ball away seven times.

Considering the major midseason slide they’ve been on, Sunday’s loss was yet another poignant reminder of the potential that this young Badgers squad has.