The Wisconsin women’s basketball team (5-15, 0-7 Big Ten) will play their second straight game at home Sunday as they face an Indiana University team coming off back-to-back wins.

After a blowout loss to Michigan State Wednesday night at the Kohl Center, Wisconsin is still searching for its first conference win. Going winless for the entire month so far, January has been a nightmare for the Badgers.

Wisconsin has dropped seven straight, including three on their home floor. Even with their recent misfortunes, nine games remain on Wisconsin’s schedule, with three being rematches against familiar opponents.

The Hoosiers, on the other hand, find themselves in fifth place in the conference with the capacity to make further strides in the standings. Scoring and efficiency have been hallmarks for Indiana (14-6, 4-3) this season.

They’ve shot the ball at a masterful 47.7 percent from the floor and have managed to do so while scoring an average of 80.6 points per game, outscoring their opponents by more than 13 points.

Junior guard Tyra Buss has led the charge for the Hoosiers in scoring. She’s averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Nearly averaging a double-double, forward Amanda Cahill’s 15.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and three assists have made her indispensable.

In their loss Wednesday, fast break points were a major hindrance for the Badgers. They were outscored in the open court 13-2 and only edged the Spartans categorically in second chance points. By no means does Wisconsin play an up-tempo game, but picking up the pace against Indiana would serve the Badgers’ efforts well.