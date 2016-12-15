Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. #4 Washington

Where: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GA

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

TV: ESPN & WatchESPN (Streaming)

Line: Alabama (-15.0)

I hope earning a spot in the College Football Playoff’s top 4 was enough to celebrate in Seattle a couple weeks ago, because come New Year’s Eve, there may not be much to cheer for when the Huskies line up against No. 1 University of Alabama. Now that the pre-bowl season has taken its course, undefeated Alabama’s perceived dominance has only grown more daunting. Only two teams managed to score more than 14 points against Alabama during the entire regular season, and the Tide’s defense has allowed only 11.8 points per game — the lowest average in the country. The Crimson Tide also held the No. 2 offense (Western Kentucky University) to an explosive 10 points, which is just slightly below the Hilltoppers’ 45.1 points per game season average. Washington, however, boasts the fourth-highest scoring offense in the nation on the other side of the ball. While many think Bama’s offense is their lone Achilles heel, Alabama still put 54 in their last game against the eighth-best nationally ranked defense, University of Florida. The Tide keep rolling, sorry Washington. — David Hayes

Geistlinger: Alabama 36, Washington 16

Hayes: Alabama 37, Washington 24

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

TV: ESPN & WatchESPN (Streaming)

Line: Ohio State (-3.0)

The second of the national semifinal games features two squads boasting extensive postseason experience: Ohio State University captured the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2015, while Clemson University narrowly lost to Alabama in the title game last season. In this matchup of blue bloods, the Buckeyes will try to stifle Clemson’s rushing attack and force star QB Deshuan Watson to beat them with the aerial game. Although Watson can be a wizard with the pigskin, he has also shown a tendency to turn it over, with 15 interceptions on the season. If Watson can avoid succumbing to the spirt of giving so prevalent at this time of year, Clemson may be able to keep the game close, but ultimately I believe Ohio State’s gritty style will win the day. Look for the Buckeyes to control the game in the trenches and cover comfortably with help from a late turnover. – Luke Geistlinger

Geistlinger: Ohio State 34, Clemson 24

Hayes: Ohio State 38, Clemson 31

CFP National Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

TV: ESPN & WatchESPN (Streaming)

Although Ohio State University was victorious in the meeting between these teams two years ago, this is an Alabama team that has evolved past the simple game of football and is now playing another game entirely. At this point it is simply hard to even fathom Alabama losing a game at all, and the Tide’s march to a second straight national championship seems inevitable, regardless of opponent. Although the Buckeyes are certainly qualified to play spoiler, it is difficult to envision a scenario where the Crimson Tide is not celebrating on January 9th. – Luke Geistlinger

Geistlinger: Alabama 31, Ohio State 20

Hayes: Alabama 28, Ohio State 23

Cotton Bowl: No. 15 Western Michigan vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Noon, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

TV: ESPN & WatchESPN (Streaming)

Line: Wisconsin (-7.5)

After surrendering a 21-point lead in a crushing loss against Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Badgers’ postseason aspirations were quickly rerouted from Pasadena to Dallas. Wisconsin takes on a non-Power Five conference Western Michigan team in a matchup that many UW fans have mixed feelings about, but get one thing straight: the Broncos can play. This game may not be the kind of lopsided affair many people are expecting it to be in the Badgers’ favor; WMU is undefeated for a reason. Group of Five teams are 8-2 overall against the Power Five in their last 10 matchups in New Year’s Six bowl games. – David Hayes

Geistlinger: Wisconsin 27, Western Michigan 21

Hayes: Wisconsin 24, Western Michigan 17

Rose Bowl: No. 9 USC vs. No. 5 Penn State

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

When: 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

TV: ESPN & WatchESPN (Streaming)

Line: USC (-6.5)

The 2017 Rose Bowl may be the most intriguing matchup of the entire bowl season, considering both teams combined for a 3-5 record heading into October. Fast forward to mid-December, No. 5 Penn State University and No. 9 University of Southern California are two of the hottest teams in all of college football. Neither team has lost since September, with the Nittany Lions winning their last nine in a row and the Trojans rattling off eight straight. Both teams boast explosive offenses and pride themselves on their big-play capability — just ask Wisconsin. Expect this season’s chapter of “The Grand Daddy of Them All” to prove a much better game than last year’s meeting, when Christian McCaffrey and Stanford trashed Iowa 45-16. — David Hayes

Geistlinger: USC 41, Penn State 28

Hayes: Penn State 45, USC 38

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida State

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

TV: ESPN & WatchESPN (Streaming)

Line: Michigan (-7.0)

This season’s Orange Bowl pits University of Michigan against Florida State University. While there is also a top 15 matchup happening between two of college football’s blue-blood programs, the real drama in this game will play out on the sidelines, where the over-under on tantrums by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is set at 3.5. Harbaugh has shown remarkable versatility this season, with an ability to completely lose his composure over even the slightest of perceived wrongs against his team. After a penalty call during Michigan’s loss to Ohio State Harbaugh was forced to call upon his halcyon days as a star quarterback and delivered, beautifully tossing his clipboard across the field in a tight spiral. Look for the Harbaugh to have his squad motivated for this game, even if it is little more than a consolation prize for a team that had higher aspirations. – Luke Geistlinger

Geistlinger: Michigan 42, Florida State 17

Hayes: Michigan 24, Florida State 20