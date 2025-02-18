Softball: Wisconsin swings for the win at FGCU tournament

The University of Wisconsin softball team traveled to Fort Myers, Florida this past weekend to compete in the Florida Gulf Coast University tournament.

To start the weekend off the Badgers faced up against the Omaha Mavericks, falling 0-7 after seven innings.

Graduate student Molly Jacobson, a new transfer for the squad, started the top of the first with a strikeout for Wisconsin.

“This season is different for me personally because I’m in a new program, with new teammates and coaches,” Jacobson said.

The second inning had a quick three-up three-down for both sides after three pop outs for Omaha, and three strikeouts from Wisconsin.

Omaha started the third inning with two hits that led to two runs for the team, but another strikeout from Jacobson as well as a pop up catch from sophomore second baseman Makenzie Foster put an end to the inning.

But, after a few strong innings, the Mavericks took the game 7-0.

Later that day, the Badgers battled against home team FGCU. The game had a slow start until the top of the third when Foster pulled a double down the right field foul line. With the steal as well as a single up the middle for sophomore Alivia Bark, Foster was sent across the plate for the Badgers first run of the day.

FGCU had a good third inning as well, scoring three runs with no errors made. For the rest of the game, FGCU only had one hit go through, taking the game 3-1.

The next day Wisconsin started with a face up against Seton Hall University.

Foster sent a line drive down left center putting herself on second to start the day off. Senior Molly Schlosser singled to bring Foster in for the first run of the game.

Schlosser stole her way to third and, with one more wild pitch from Seton Hall, she made it to the plate.

The next run came in from an RBI from redshirt senior Emmy Wells bringing Bark in for the inning.

At the top of the seventh, sophomore Hillary Blomberg tripled, driving in two runs and setting herself up to score after sophomore Danielle Lucey’s single.

Wisconsin took the win 7-2, preparing themselves for a rematch against FGCU.

As the second hitter of the game, Schlosser sent one flying as her first home run of the 2025 season.

Wisconsin brought the defensive heat to this game, keeping FGCU at only two runs for the entire game, losing 1-2.

Wrapping up the tournament, Wisconsin played Seton Hall one more time, taking the game with 3-2.

Jacobson kept two strikeouts with only one hit going through for the win, along with a home run from senior Brooke Kuffel.

The team travels back to Florida one more time for the South Florida Showdown this coming weekend Feb. 21.