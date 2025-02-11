Softball: Badgers dominate Paradise Classic after slow start

The University of Wisconsin softball team (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) opened their season in Boca Raton, Florida this past weekend in the Paradise Classic playing five games.

The Badger’s season started early on Friday against Ole Miss, a game in which they got plenty of base runners but couldn’t get them across the plate. Ole Miss’ freshman starting pitcher Miali Guachino pitched five innings while striking out 11 batters and only allowing one unearned run. The Badgers went 4-23 with runners on base, including 1-15 with runners in scoring position, and lost 7-1.

Later the same day, the Badgers kicked off game two against the University of Kansas. The Badgers entered the top of the sixth inning down 3-1 before loading the bases for senior catcher Eden Dempsey, who delivered her first career grand slam to put the Badgers up 5-3.

Freshman infielder Hannah Conger picked up her first career hit and RBI to give the Badgers some insurance for transfer graduate student pitcher Molly Jacobson to shut the game down and pick up her first save of the season.

Freshman Kendra Lewis dominated game three against Georgia State, pitching six scoreless innings before allowing two runs to cross in the seventh inning, handing the ball over to Jacobson for her to pick up her second save in as many days. With some gritty base running, the Badgers got the runs they needed to win 4-2.

Game four was a true pitcher’s duel, with Jacobson and grad student Gabi Salo pitching seven innings and allowing only one run. Sophomore infielder Danielle Lucey hit her first collegiate home run to give the Badgers an early 1-0 lead, but senior Brooke Kuffel’s two-run single in the sixth inning was needed to get the Badgers the 3-1 win.

The Badgers closed out the weekend with a gem from Salo, who pitched the Badger’s first shutout of the season. She finished with seven innings pitched and six strikeouts while only allowing three hits and one walk with no runs allowed. Redshirt senior catcher Emmy Wells and true senior infielder Ellie Hubbard each picked up their first RBI’s of the season to get the Badgers the 2-0 win, pushing their record to 4-1 to start the season.

The Badgers came into the season with big expectations after reaching their first Big Ten semifinal last season since 2019, and they came out hot this season with an impressive 4-1 start. They will look to continue their winning ways this weekend in the FGCU Invitational in Fort Myers, Florida.