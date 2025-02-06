Softball: Three UW players named to America Freshman Watch List to kick off 2025 season

Three freshmen from the University of Wisconsin softball team were named to the America Freshman Watch List on Jan. 14. Freshman Hannah Conger, Kendra Lewis and Jaclyn Showalter begin the 2025 season with this accomplishment under their belts, and will take this confidence to kick off the season.

Of the three, Lewis entered the list as a utility player and was also added to the D100 Freshman Watch List as a pitcher. Conger and Showalter were both added to the watch list as infielders.

“My reaction to being named to the watch list was an honor — Going into the season, it means I will continue to work hard to compete well and make it to the NCAA tournament,” Lewis, a freshman from Milan, Illinois, said.

The America Freshman Watch List is a curated list of 170 freshmen who have made an immediate impact in their preseason play. This list is to acknowledge and share the potential standout players to look out for during the 2025 season across the U.S.

Ending the 2024 season by falling to the University of Michigan was heartbreaking for the Badgers. This game was the first semifinal the team had reached since the 2019 season. The squad was eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament following a 6-4 loss to Michigan, after advancing to the semifinal game even as a No. 11 seed, becoming the first team to do so. The team ended 21-31 overall, and 8-15 in conference play.

“The softball program here is phenomenal — filled with incredible coaches and teammates who create such a welcoming and supportive atmosphere,” Conger, a freshman from Gurnee, Illinois said. “The emphasis on supporting female student-athletes [at UW] is something I deeply appreciate. It’s truly a dream come true to be part of such an outstanding program.”

The Wisconsin softball team’s 2025 season starts in Boca Raton, Florida in the FAU tournament on Feb. 7. The squad played six games at Goodman Diamond last fall, and were set to start their travel season at the Badger Fall Classic hosted by the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

“Traveling together will be a great bonding experience for our team,” Conger said. “We’re already a tight-knit group, and spending time on the road will only bring us closer.”

Rain delays forced the Badger Fall Classic to be canceled, but senior Molly Schlosser spoke about her last season with the Badgers, expressing how young the team is this year with just over half the squad being underclassmen.

“The youth on this team brings a sense of energy and excitement which creates a feeling of possibility and growth,” Conger said. “We are fortunate to have strong upperclassmen that have done a great job mentoring the new players. Their advice and support, both on and off the field, have been invaluable.”

Senior Ellie Hubbard is an example of a strong upperclassman for the squad. Averaging a .221 batting average in the 2024 season, including a two-run homerun against Georgia last Feb. 15, at the Clearwater Invitational.

“Our senior leadership is one of the best in the country,” Lewis said. “The upperclassmen on the team have helped guide us younger teammates to ensure we have an outstanding season. With a mix of returners and new incomers we are anxious to start the season.”

Schlosser ended the 2024 season with a .252 career hitting average as well as a .933 fielding percentage in the outfield.

With a total of 65 career hits and 3 home runs, it is clear Schlosser will continue to be a great addition for Wisconsin.

“It is very important to get the travel under our belt, and the ability to play together as a team somewhere different,” Schlosser said. “We can’t get comfortable playing in the same spot every time.”

Following the FAU tournament, the team will be in Fort Myers, Florida, playing five games at the FGCU Invitational. With another five games in Tampa, Florida at the South Florida Showdown, and finally wrapping up February in the Chanticleer Showdown hosted in Conway, South Carolina, playing another five games.

Wisconsin’s conference play will start March 14 against the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.

“It’s not just about the games — it’s about the memories we’ll make together,” Conger said. “The chance to experience new places, share those moments, and support each other on and off the field will definitely strengthen our relationships and team dynamic.”

The University of Iowa will come to Goodman Diamond on March 28-30 for the first Wisconsin home games of the 2025 season.

“We have to give it our all, giving 100% every game,” Schlosser said. “Take it one game at a time, one week at a time, just give it our all every time, — this is all I ask for, this is all we ask for as a team, play together, do it together.”

With practice currently in motion and a brand new set of uniforms, the team will be ready to fly out to Boca Raton and kick off their season.

After 31 games away, the Badgers will be back home March 28 to prepare for the NCAA tournament beginning May 8.