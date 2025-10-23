Men’s Soccer: Badgers split series weekend, shutting out the Spartans

The University of Wisconsin Badgers men’s soccer team (5-7-0, 2-5-0 Big Ten) defeated Michigan State (5-6-2, 2-4-2 Big Ten) 2-0 on alumni night this past Friday, Oct. 17, before losing to the No.14 Indiana Hoosiers (11-3-1, 4-3 Big Ten) 4-1 Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The win against the Spartans marked the Badgers’ first in their last four matchups with Michigan State, snapping a three-game losing streak to their conference foes.

Despite the Spartans maintaining much of the possession early in the first half, the Badgers had the last five shot attempts of the first half which forced Michigan State goalkeeper Zac Kelly into a couple big saves to close the half. Even with the Badgers late first half surge, the score remained at an even 0-0.

Wisconsin finally broke the stalemate in the 69th minute after sophomore midfielder Matthew Zachemski snuck one by the Spartans keeper after a nice through ball from the Badgers. Shortly after, Wisconsin added a second goal as senior forward Thomas Raimbault scored his first of the season.

The Spartans had two shots on goal after that, with neither proving to make a difference in what ended as 2-0 home shutout from Wisconsin.

Following the win, the Badgers traveled to Bloomington to take on the No.14 Indiana Hoosiers in what proved to be a tough matchup.

The Badgers faced an early deficit as Hoosiers junior defender Alex Barger put one in the net in just the 22nd minute of the contest. Wisconsin hung tough for the rest of the first half, not letting in another goal as they headed into the break.

Shortly into the second half, Hoosiers senior forward Palmer Ault fired two separate free kicks from just outside of the box that both resulted in goals for his teammates in the 46th and 50th minutes. The deficit was just too much to overcome for the Badgers as Wisconsin graduate forward Sam Green’s goal in the 84th minute was all they had to show from a tough Tuesday in Bloomington.

Regardless of the loss, Wisconsin will look forward to their home matchup with Penn State (5-6-3, 1-4-2) that will feature Wisconsin honoring their seniors with annual Senior Night traditions. With just four games left in the season, the Badgers look to finish strong as they could potentially finish above .500 in overall play.