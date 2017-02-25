Frigid temperatures couldn’t freeze supporters of the Affordable Care Act and Planned Parenthood from gathering in solidarity and surrounding the Capitol building with miles of pink ribbon Saturday afternoon.

The demonstration, which began in the Capitol Rotunda, was a culmination of efforts from individuals in support of Planned Parenthood and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sander’s, I-Vermont, call for Americans to stand in support of the ACA.

Speakers expressed support for these health care options as well as their personal experiences with the services these coverage options provide.

One major aspect of Saturday’s gathering was the creation and presentation of the “Ribbon of Hope and Commitment,” a project developed by Madison teacher Eric Guderyon and Madison resident Russ Bennett who co-organized the event.

While inside, demonstrators added their names to the bright pink ribbon during the first part of the Pink Out.

Lastly, demonstrators cut and carried the ribbon from inside the Rotunda outside to encircle the Capitol as a symbol of unity and connectedness. Guderyon and Bennett plan to take the ribbon to more protests in the future to get more people involved.